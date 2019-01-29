UNAMID joint special representative visits Golo town in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, on 23 January led a Mission delegation to Golo town, central Darfur where they met with Central Jebel Marra Locality Commissioner, Jafar Mohammed, locality security committee members, Native Administrative leaders and youth representatives and discussed the Mission’s operations in the area.

JSR Mamabolo, commended the local authorities for the cooperation they continue to extend to UNAMID to facilitate the Mission’s operational activities in Golo area and reiterated the Mission’s commitment to support the peace process in Darfur.

In his remarks, Central Jebel Marra Locality Commissioner, Mr. Jafar Mohammed extended his gratitude to UNAMID for its concerted support to local communities, especially in the construction of the roads from Kabkabiya to Golo and from Nertiti to Golo.

Speaking on behalf of the Golo Native Administration, the local Community Leader (Omda), Saeid Abdulateef, expressed his appreciation for the Mission’s efforts to improve the standard of living in the Locality and requested the Mission to implement water projects and enhance the internal road network.

Chief of the local council, Mr. Yagoub Adam, stressed the importance of peace and stability to facilitate development in the area and urged the non-signatory armed movements to join the peace process. “The community is in need of stability and development in order to encourage the internally displaced persons to return to their places of origin,” Adam stated.

Later in the day, JSR Mamabolo and his delegation visited the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base in Golo and met UNAMID peacekeepers operating in the area.