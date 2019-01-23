UNAMID inaugurates its new headquarters in Zalingei

On 22 January 2019, The African Union - United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative (JSR) Jeremiah Mamabolo and the Wali (Governor) of Central Darfur State, Mohammad Ahmed Jadelsid officially inaugurated the new Mission Headquarters (HQ) in Zalingei, Central Darfur. The new HQ has been operational since October 2018, when key Mission components were relocated there from El-Fasher.

UNAMID’s move of its HQ from El-Fasher,North Darfur to Zalingei is part of the Mission’s ongoing reconfiguration plan mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2429(2018).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Mamabolo thanked the Government of Sudan at both federal and state levels for their cooperation in facilitating the relocation process.

“This occasion marks an important milestone for the Darfur transition in general, and for UNAMID in particular. The new Mission headquarters we are formally inaugurating today, demonstrates the positive dynamics in Darfur’s peace process and is indicative of the increasing stability in the region,” said Mr. Mamabolo.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again call on Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Nour, leader of the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) and his sympathizers to seriously consider the benefits that peace would bring to Darfur as a whole and the Jebel Marra area in particular,” He concluded.

On his part, the Wali of Central Darfur, Mr. Jadelsid expressed his pleasure for the relocation of UNAMID’s HQ to Central Darfur State and renewed his government’s support to the Mission in implementing its mandate.

“I would like to thank UNAMID for its contribution to projects such as capacity building of the judiciary and law enforcement institutions, rehabilitation of schools and roads which positively impacted the daily lives of the people in the state,” he stated.

“We hope that the move of the Mission’s HQ to Zakingei would create the opportunity for increasing its support for such projects which would further enhance stability and development the state is witnessing,” the Wali concluded.

The inauguration was attended by Government of Sudan officials, Native Administration and civil society representatives, Mission leadership, peacekeepers and other UNAMID Personnel.