UNAMID Human Rights Office holds Workshop on Conflict-related Sexual Violence and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence at IDP Camp in Central Darfur

On 8-9 November, UNAMID Human Rights Office, convened a capacity-building and awareness-raising workshop on sexual and gender-based violence and conflict-related gender-based violence (CRSV/SGBV) for 51 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 28 women, at Khamsadagaig Camp in Zalingei, central Darfur. The workshop was aimed at building capacity by enhancing the participant’s knowledge and skills on protection of human rights of women and children, particularly as they relate to CRSV/SGBV and how survivors of sexual violence can be supported to holistically lead a life of dignity and respect as enshrined in the instruments of international human rights principles as well as domestic laws to ensure respect of basic human rights.

Addressing workshop participants, the Mission’s Deputy Chief of Human Rights Office, Ms. Sheila Beedwantee Keetharuth, noted that “it is a fact the world over that women continue to face major challenges and problems, especially during conflict and in post-conflict situations as well as during the latest threat to face the world – the spread of the corona virus – which has resulted in an increase in gender-based violence in many parts of the world. Darfur Region has not been spared. These we must discourage and sensitize our communities on the harm caused to women and children by the perpetuation of these cultural practices. It is heartening to recall that the Government of Sudan has criminalized female genital mutilation, we hope to soon see the benefits of this legal reform as it transforms the lives of women and girls who would have otherwise led miserable lives.”

In her response, the focal point for the UNAMID’s Human Rights Women Protection Advisory Unit at the Khamsadagaig Women Centre, Ms. Nadia Yahyia, extended her appreciation of this initiative taken, stating that she firmly believes that “ the skills and knowledge acquired from the workshop, will most certainly enable the attendees, especially the women, to effectively address matters pertaining to combatting conflict-related sexual violence and sexual and gender-based violence. We will also share this information with our other women IDPs who did not attend the Workshop to ensure they are also enlightened on these human rights principles.”