UNAMID Head hails Darfur-wide Conference for IDPs as a progressive step towards peace

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR) and Joint Chief Mediator (JCM) Jeremiah Mamabolo, has hailed the recently held Darfur-wide Conference for internally displaced persons (IDP) as an important milestone in the peace process.

The conference, organized by the Darfur Internal Dialogue and Consultation Implementation Committee (DIC), took place in Nyala, South Darfur, from 16 to 17 December 2018.

About 500 people attended the event, which drew high level participation, including the Vice President of Sudan, Mr. Osman Yousif Kibir, Walis (governors) of the five states of Darfur, government officials and IDP representatives from across Darfur, as well as regional and international guests.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mamabolo said the conference was a step towards the completion of the Darfur Internal Dialogue and Consultation (DIDC) process.

He emphasized the importance of the inclusive engagement of Darfur citizens, through a bottom up approach, on issues underlying the Darfur conflict, their perspective on solutions and on the way forward to sustainable peace.

"The Darfur-wide internal dialogue and consultation gives an opportunity for the voices of ordinary Darfuris to be heard and included in strategies for the attainment of lasting peace in Darfur,” Mr. Mamabolo said.

While commending the Government of Sudan, the signatory movements and the people of Darfur for their efforts to advance the peace process through implementing the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), he called on the movements that have been holding out to join the process and end the suffering of affected communities.

speaking at the same occasion, Mr. Kibir reiterated Government’s commitment to implement the conference recommendations and provide basic services to the voluntary return areas where IDPs opted to settle. He added that the weapons collection campaign would continue until it achieved its goal.

Mr. Mamabolo acknowledged efforts made by the Government of Sudan and the international community in addressing issues such as land ownership, provision of basic services and security in IDP settlements, in line with DDPD provisions and recommendations of locality consultations. Such efforts, he said, would ultimately contribute to the advancement of the Darfur peace process and enhance the protection of vulnerable groups such as women and children.

“UNAMID will do its best to see that processes are in place to address most IDP issues, including their safe and voluntary return to areas of return or resettlement to other areas of their choice,” Mr. Mamabolo concluded.

The event followed recommendations of the DIDC review conference held in Khartoum on 30 October 2017, which strongly supported the holding of consultations among IDPs as a specific group so their views on the situation in Darfur and the ongoing peace process could be included in the outcome of the DIDC process.