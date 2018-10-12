12 Oct 2018

UNAMID hands over two sites in Darfur to the Government of Sudan

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original

United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2429 (2018) has called for the closing of ten Team Sites across Darfur as part of the Mission’s reconfiguration process. The Mission intends to complete this task by the end of December 2018. These Team Sites include Mukjar in Central Darfur; El Sereif, Um Baru and Korma in North Darfur; Masteri and Mournei in West Darfur; Shearia and Labado in East Darfur; Graida and Buram in South Darfur.

In accordance with UNSCR 2429, UNAMID has handed over its Community Policing Centre (CPC) in Al-Salam IDP Camp, South Darfur and El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur to the Government of Sudan (GoS) on 8 and 4 October, respectively.

The handover ceremony in South Darfur was attended by Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) representatives, Al Salam IDPs leaders as well as UNAMID staff. Speaking at the ceremony UNAMID Sector South, Head of Office, Mr. Berhanemeskel Nega, stated that the handing over of UNAMID CPC is in line with the Mission’s ongoing drawdown. “This CPC serves more than 70,000 IDPs in Al Salam IDPs Camp. Sudanese Police and the state Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in close collaboration with the IDPs community, will now take over the responsibility of the CPC. UNAMID is encouraging all stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and security of the IDPs to facilitate attainment of durable peace in the community,” Mr. Nega added.

In his response, the South Darfur State Commissioner, Engineer Eissa Bassi, advised that the CPC at Al Salam IDPs Camp has, since its inception in 2004, provided security and community services to the IDPs and will continue to do so in the future. “The [Sudan] Government has agreed to utilize the CPC as a police station where GoS Police, HAC and IDPs leaders will work together take over responsibilities previously performed by UNAMID peacekeepers, including the safekeeping of assets inside the CPC”, Engineer Bassi added.

At the handover of the El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur, UNAMID Representative, Ms. Andrea Charles-Browne, emphasized that it was agreed with community leaders and local authorities that the Team Site premises will be used a technical school for youth and women, and for general recreational benefit of the community in the area. She added: “UNAMID is appealing to all to maintain and develop the Camp for posterity.”

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in North Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmed Hamid, expressed the Government of Sudan’s appreciation of the gesture and rest assured that the premises will be utilized in the agreed manner for the benefit of the local community.

In line with general UN practices in post-conflict regions, UNAMID recommends that the Government of Sudan transforms team sites and other locations handed to them, into education, health, security and recreational facilities accessible to the local communities as a way of contributing to the overall development of Darfur.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.