UNAMID hands over two sites in Darfur to the Government of Sudan

United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2429 (2018) has called for the closing of ten Team Sites across Darfur as part of the Mission’s reconfiguration process. The Mission intends to complete this task by the end of December 2018. These Team Sites include Mukjar in Central Darfur; El Sereif, Um Baru and Korma in North Darfur; Masteri and Mournei in West Darfur; Shearia and Labado in East Darfur; Graida and Buram in South Darfur.

In accordance with UNSCR 2429, UNAMID has handed over its Community Policing Centre (CPC) in Al-Salam IDP Camp, South Darfur and El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur to the Government of Sudan (GoS) on 8 and 4 October, respectively.

The handover ceremony in South Darfur was attended by Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) representatives, Al Salam IDPs leaders as well as UNAMID staff. Speaking at the ceremony UNAMID Sector South, Head of Office, Mr. Berhanemeskel Nega, stated that the handing over of UNAMID CPC is in line with the Mission’s ongoing drawdown. “This CPC serves more than 70,000 IDPs in Al Salam IDPs Camp. Sudanese Police and the state Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in close collaboration with the IDPs community, will now take over the responsibility of the CPC. UNAMID is encouraging all stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and security of the IDPs to facilitate attainment of durable peace in the community,” Mr. Nega added.

In his response, the South Darfur State Commissioner, Engineer Eissa Bassi, advised that the CPC at Al Salam IDPs Camp has, since its inception in 2004, provided security and community services to the IDPs and will continue to do so in the future. “The [Sudan] Government has agreed to utilize the CPC as a police station where GoS Police, HAC and IDPs leaders will work together take over responsibilities previously performed by UNAMID peacekeepers, including the safekeeping of assets inside the CPC”, Engineer Bassi added.

At the handover of the El Sereif Team Site in North Darfur, UNAMID Representative, Ms. Andrea Charles-Browne, emphasized that it was agreed with community leaders and local authorities that the Team Site premises will be used a technical school for youth and women, and for general recreational benefit of the community in the area. She added: “UNAMID is appealing to all to maintain and develop the Camp for posterity.”

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in North Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmed Hamid, expressed the Government of Sudan’s appreciation of the gesture and rest assured that the premises will be utilized in the agreed manner for the benefit of the local community.

In line with general UN practices in post-conflict regions, UNAMID recommends that the Government of Sudan transforms team sites and other locations handed to them, into education, health, security and recreational facilities accessible to the local communities as a way of contributing to the overall development of Darfur.