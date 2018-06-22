UNAMID deplores humanitarian impact of ongoing military confrontation in Jebel Marra

El Fasher, 21 June 2018 - The African Union - United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) is deeply concerned with the current fighting between the Government of Sudan forces and Sudan Liberation Army elements of Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) in eastern Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

Intensified fighting this month, characterized by the burning of villages in eastern Jebel Marra has had grave humanitarian consequences, with hundreds of civilians being newly displaced.

Attempts by UNAMID to verify the situation on the ground have been blocked, with Government forces denying Mission personnel access to the areas of conflict.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unfettered access for the Mission to the affected civilian population.

“The continued fighting is deplorable and should stop immediately, while unhindered access should be granted to enable humanitarian aid agencies to reach the affected population and provide the necessary assistance to those in need,” he said.

Local reports indicate that some 900 people, reportedly displaced by the fighting, have found refuge at a school in Golo town.

UNAMID and the United Nations Country Team are making arrangements to provide water, food and non-food items to the displaced people.