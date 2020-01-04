UNAMID deeply concerned by reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur

Zalingei, 3 January 2020- The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) is deeply concerned by reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur that left 65 people dead and approximately 54 injured, displaced thousands of civilian population, destroyed shelters and burnt villages.

UNAMID condemns the violence and stresses the importance of resolving all disputes in a peaceful and amicable manner and calls on all parties to restrain from the use of force, especially against civilian population, including women and children.

In the wake of these egregious intercommunal clashes, UNAMID is deeply concerned about the loss of life and injuries among civilians, widespread displacement and deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in El Geneina and the surrounding area.

While the Mission acknowledges the efforts exerted by the Government to contain the situation, it further calls upon the relevant government authorities to maximize their efforts to establish a protective environment and restore peace and order in and around the greater El Geneina community. It is a matter of priority to engender an environment which is conducive to the resumption of uninterrupted humanitarian operations, given the dire needs of the affected population for basic services.

UNAMID would also like to express its most sincere condolences to the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Sudanese Judiciary, and people of Sudan, for the casualties from the crash of a military aircraft taking off from El Geneina Airport on 2 January 2020. UNAMID extends its deepest sympathy to the family of the World Food Programme staff member who perished along with his wife and two children in this accident. UNAMID expresses its sincere condolences to everyone who has been affected by the passing of these individuals. May the memories of your loved ones bring you comfort during this difficult time.

Note to editors

Intercommunal clashes in West Darfur erupted on 29 December. Amid security concerns, as part of measures to ensure the safety and security of UN/UNAMID personnel in El Geneina, UNAMID relocated a total of 32 UN and NGO personnel to Zalingei, Central Darfur. All 32 personnel relocated to Zalingei are currently accommodated at the Mission’s Headquarters and are in good health.