UNAMID deeply concerned about recent attacks on IDP camps in Central Darfur

El Fasher, 24 May 2018 – The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) expresses deep concern about recent attacks on three different internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Central Darfur state, which took place between 21 and 23 May 2018, resulting in a number of civilian fatalities and injuries among IDPs.

Recent incidents were reported at Khamsa Dagaig, Ardayba and Jedda IDP camps.

The Mission reminds all parties involved that IDP camps are considered humanitarian space which should be free of weapons, where displaced people must not be subjected to threats, harassment, attacks or harm. Such actions could constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

“While the prime responsibility of protecting civilians rests with the Government of Sudan, UNAMID shall continue to collaborate with the relevant government authorities on protecting civilians and engage with them regarding this matter at all levels,” said Jeremiah Mamabolo, UNAMID Joint Special Representative.

Meanwhile UNAMID has taken several measures in response to these recent attacks. These include increasing the number and frequency of patrols in and around the affected camps, as well as dispatching integrated teams to verify these incidents and engage with the relevant local authorities in efforts to calm the situation and prevent further attacks.

UNAMID continues to monitor events and take appropriate measures, in line with its protection of civilians mandate from the United Nations Security Council.