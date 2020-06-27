UNAMID Covid-19 media update (25 June 2020)

Situation update:

As of 25 June 2020, UNAMID has 17 cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel, including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of 10 out of the 17 cases have fully recovered from the disease. In line with the Mission’s mitigation measures, 31 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted on mission personnel in Darfur as of 25 June 2020, based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case.

UNAMID support to staff and uniformed personnel

UNAMID continues to provide support to federal and state authorities to prevent and contain COVID-19. From 24 June 2020, UNAMID commenced implementation of a two-week sensitization campaign in several rural communities outside Zalingei namely: Ourukum, Aarra, Waranga, Abatta, Tamer-ball-Jemel and Hela Bieda goldmines. The areas were assessed to be at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. The campaign will include dissemination of information on COVID-19 as well as distribution of hand soap, sanitizers and hygiene items. Special focus will also be directed at frontline health workers and volunteers, who will be gifted with personal protection equipment. The campaign is expected to benefit 6,000 civilians, including over 1,000 nomads and 160 returnee households.

Additionally, from 27 April to 17 June 2020, UNAMID distributed COVID-19 prevention items to the Sudan Police Force and provided hygiene materials, including dignity kits to female inmates at the state prison in Zalingei, Central Darfur. Other ongoing support being provided by UNAMID to the Government includes regular transportation of blood samples from El Fasher to the Government’s health laboratory in Nyala, south Darfur.

Through the State Liaison Functions (SLF) framework, UNAMID and the UN country team (UNCT) continue to jointly undertake activities on COVID-19. From March to June 2020, UNAMID and the UNCT delivered sensitization sessions on COVID-19 prevention to 400 national staff and Individual Police Officers in Darfur.