UNAMID Covid-19 media update (11 June 2020)

Situation update

UNAMID continues to implement measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 11 June 2020, UNAMID has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. On 10 June, nine samples were taken from UNAMID personnel for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Nyala and the Mission is awaiting the results. So far, 20 PCR tests have been conducted on Mission personnel based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case.

UNAMID support to the Government on COVID-19

UNAMID continues to provide support to the Government of Sudan to enhance its response to COVID-19. Upon request from the North Darfur state Ministry of Health, the Mission donated a minibus to state health authorities on 10 June 2020. The minibus will help facilitate the transportation of medical and public health personnel, who have shown great commitment and courage in the fight against COVID-19. Similarly, UNAMID made available to the North Darfur states authorities, the Mission’s air assets to facilitate the transportation of state officials to Sortony, North Darfur, as part of ongoing assessment of COVID-19 in internally displaced persons’ camps. In addition, UNAMID, on behalf of state authorities, transported samples from El Fasher to the national laboratory in Nyala, South Darfur.

Moreover, UNAMID continues to undertake outreach activities and provide essential support to communities, while also adhering to guidance on risk mitigation. In this regard, the Mission facilitated sensitization for prison personnel in El Daein, East Darfur, following confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in the facility. The Mission also continues to engage judicial authorities in Darfur on the establishment and operationalization of virtual court proceedings as interim measures to ensure continuity of access to justice. These engagements by the Mission have also been useful in ensuring that COVID-19 educational materials are available to various elements of the justice chain, especially judicial structures in remote areas.

The Mission recently carried out series of sensitization and mitigation activities against COVID-19 in internally displaced persons’ camps in Zalingei, Golo, Nertiti (Central Darfur) and Sortony (North Darfur). Sensitization was followed by distribution of hygiene kits, hand soap and sanitizers.

In the SLA/AW controlled areas in Jebel Marra, UNAMID provided essential support to local communities in Manabu and Feina on 10 and 14 May 2020, respectively. The support included hygiene and dignity kits for women and girls, hand soap and sanitizers. Communities were also sensitized on COVID-19 and basic hygiene practices.