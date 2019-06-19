UNAMID conducts integrated security assessment mission to Kutum, North Darfur amid security concerns

In response to reported security tensions in Kutum area, north Darfur, UNAMID on 13 June dispatched an Integrated Assessment Mission (IAM) to the area. The purpose of the Assessment Mission was to identify security challenges and take appropriate action to mitigate the impact of these challenges on protection needs in the locality and its environs. The Assessment Mission comprised representatives of relevant UNAMID Sections, mainly Protection of Civilians/Humanitarian Liaison, Human Rights, Rule of Law, Governance & Community Stabilization Sections, Military and Police.

During the visit, the IAM met with local authorities, community leaders, native administration representatives, WFP and leaders of internally displaced persons. The IAM members observed that the main source of the afore-mentioned security tensions was the perennial issue of land disputes, mistrust between nomads and farmers on one hand and farmers and state organs on the other, prevalence of firearms and weak rule of law in the area.

Following submission of the Integrated assessment Team Report to Mission Leadership, UNAMID has undertaken to enhance its engagement with federal and state government officials to carry out a comprehensive and impartial disarmament exercise, to work with the criminal justice institutions to restore trust and confidence in the rule of law institutions and intensify farming, grass and firewood collection patrols in the area.

Kutum has two localities in the same area namely Kutum and Alwah and both are located on the supply route linking Chad and Libya, lying on a belt inhabited by local farmers, while nomads/herders in search of pasture for their animals are also present in the locality.