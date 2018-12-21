21 Dec 2018

UNAMID completes handover of team sites to the Government of Sudan

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original

El Fasher, 20 December 2018 – The African Union – United Nation Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) today concluded the closure and handover of 10 team sites to the Government of Sudan, with Graida team site in South Darfur being the last to be handed over.

This is in line with the second phase of the Mission’s ongoing reconfiguration, as mandated by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2429 of July 2018.

The sites, which were handed over between October and December 2018, include El Sireaf, Um Baro and Korma in North Darfur; Labado and Shaeria in East Darfur; Mukhjar in Central Darfur; Masteri and Mournei in West Darfur; as well as Buram and Graida in South Darfur.

As with previously closed and handed over team sites, the Mission urges the Government of Sudan to fulfil its commitment to use these facilities for non-military civilian purposes that benefit communities, as stated in the Memoranda of Understanding and hand-over documents signed by both parties.

This is in line with UNAMID’s current focus on supporting the stabilization and development of Darfur, and in accordance with similar UN practices in other post-conflict areas in the world.

“UNAMID is committed to supporting the Government of Sudan to improve the lives of the people of Darfur. To this end, these facilities should be used to contribute towards institutions such as universities, hospitals and schools, that meet critical needs of health and education, while benefiting large parts of communities,” said UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo.

The closed team sites have been handed over to the Government of Sudan as per the lease agreements signed with the Mission.

