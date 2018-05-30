30 May 2018

UNAMID commemorates International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

On 29 May 2018, UNAMID commemorated the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers under the theme “UN Peacekeeping: 70 Years of Service and Sacrifice.”

The event, which took place at the Mission’s Headquarters in El Fasher, North Darfur, was attended by UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, the newly appointed Deputy Joint Special Representative (DJSR), Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Deputy Wali (Governor) of North Darfur, Mr. Mohammed Birama Hassab Alnubi, representatives of internally displaced persons as well as the Mission’s military, police and civilian staff.

Highpoints of the events included a military and police parade, lowering of the AU and UN, Sudan flags; observance of a minute of silence as well as a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Children from Abou Shouk IDP Camp in north Darfur performed a peace song with a contemporary drama performance by Ashwag Al Salam group being the grand finale.

JSR Jeremiah Mamabolo conveyed the UN Secretary-General’s message on the occasion, stating that “United Nations peacekeeping is a proven investment in global peace, security and prosperity and we pay tribute to the fourteen missions working around the clock today to protect people and advance the cause of peace. We also are committed to reinforcing the important role our forces must play in promoting human rights and addressing sexual exploitation and abuse.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Wali (Governor) of North Darfur, Mr. Mohammed Birama Hassab Alnubi, expressed his Government’s readiness to work closely with UNAMID to achieve lasting peace and stability in Darfur.

Omda (Community Leader) who is also the Chief Native Administrator in Abou Shouk IDP Camp, Yahya Mohamed Adam, expressed his gratitude to UNAMID for its role in peacekeeping and protection of civilians in Darfur.

29 May is celebrated annually worldwide as International Day of UN Peacekeepers to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and continue to serve in United Nations peacekeeping operations for their high level of professionalism, dedication, and courage and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

