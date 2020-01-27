27 Jan 2020

UNAMID and Government of Sudan agree to reactivate Darfur joint security mechanism

Report
from UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 26 Jan 2020 View Original

Zalingei, 26 January 2020— In the aftermath of the recent looting incidents of UN assets in West, South and more recently, North Darfur, UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator, Jeremiah Mamabolo met with Government of Sudan officials, and agreed to immediately reactivate a joint security mechanism that will allow for speedy security related consultations and decisions.

This development follows meetings JSR Mamabolo held in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum with the Sudan Minister of Defence (MOD) and with the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on 16 January and 24 January 2020, respectively. The mechanism comprises of UNAMID, UN Country Team, Sudan Ministry of Defence and other relevant Sudanese authorities

“This is an important step towards ensuring safety and security of local communities, UN staff and assets when incidents like the recent looting in Kabkabiya occur. A central body like the joint security mechanism will enhance security related cooperation between UNAMID and the host government, a key element in achieving immediate and impactful response to these challenging situations,” JSR Mamabolo noted.

“For instance, in the recent Kabkabiya looting incident, MoFA and related security elements, once alerted by the Mission of the developing situation, immediately deployed in the area averting further destruction of property and possible loss of lives. UNAMID Pakistan Battalion, based in Kabkabiya also reacted speedily to the call for support and secured the concerned UN agency premises. This collaborative approach is to be commended and replicated in the future, when such incidents occur,” UNAMID JSR added.

UNAMID looks forward to the immediate reinstatement of this joint security mechanism and expresses its willingness to play its part in ensuring its successful implementation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.