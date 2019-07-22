UN State Liaison Functions organizes training workshop on “Legal Aid and Human Rights” in South Darfur

UN State Liaison Functions (SLFs) and UNDP in South Darfur in collaboration with the Sudanese Women Development Organization (SWDO) organized a two-day training workshop on “Legal Aid and Human Rights” for paralegals and native administration from internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Nyala, South Darfur.

The workshop, held during 16-17 July 2019, was attended by IDPs representatives from El Salam and El Serief camps in Nyala aimed at building the capacity of the participants on legal aid and human rights related fields.

Addressing the closing ceremony on behalf of the UNAMID SLF’s South Darfur Human Rights Office and UNDP, Mr. Zahirul Islam, appreciated the cooperation with SWDO, especially in raising awareness of the local community about human rights issues. He congratulated the participants for their patience and active participation during a two-day session and urged the participants to share the knowledge and skills acquired with their respective communities.

“We have realized that the people in the IDPs camps are interested in working for their communities and for others, hence we decided to organize this training for you to support you and help you assist your community accordingly,” added Mr. Zahirul .

In his remarks, Head of South Darfur Bar Association, Mr. Abdallah Ali Abas, commended UNAMID, UNDP and SWDO for organizing such an important training workshop for IDPs community and expressed his association’s readiness to provide needful assistance and support to IDPs. He pledged to continue working with UN and NGOs to promote knowledge and aspects of human rights and legal aids in the society. “Having trained paralegals in IDPs camps will facilitate their related tasks,” said Mr. Abas.

Ms. Magda Hassan Ali, Director of South Darfur Women Development Organization, thanked UNAMID, UNDP and the facilitator for providing the learning opportunity to IDPs community and urged the participants to practice the knowledge to serve their respective communities.

Omda Hussein Ibrahim Abakar, representative of the participants expressed their gratitude to UNAMID, UNDP and the SWDO and pledged to follow up the implementation of related recommendations made by the participants. “There is a need for more workshops to be organized for our community in order to continue working together to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people, particularly women and children in IDPs camps,” added Mr. Abakar.