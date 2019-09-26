UN State Liaison Functions organizes training on “Fair trial standards” for district court judges in South Darfur

UN State Liaison Functions in South Darfur in partnership with the State Judiciary organized a two-day training workshop on “Fair trial standards” for 21 district court judges drawn from Nyala and other localities of South Darfur State.

The workshop, organized jointly by UNAMID Rule of Law and Human Rights Sections at UNDP from 20-21 September 2019, was aimed at enhancing and strengthening the capacity of the judges and senior court personnel in contextualizing and in applying the national and international fair trial standards in the trial of cases, including cases involving women and children; cases relating to gender-based violence and conflict related sexual violence as well as sensitizing Judges on the core values of justice administration, which includes fairness, impartiality and independence.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Representative of UN SLFs, Mr. Coster Kabulo Chiyota, thanked the Judiciary for their continued cooperation with UNAMID and UN SLFs entities in South Darfur and explained that the two-day workshop was aiming to train the district court judges and senior administrative staff on fair trail standards.

“The importance of this workshop cannot be over emphasized because the Judiciary is the guardian of fundamental freedom and the arbiter of disputes. It is mandated to be fair and impartial and is bound, in the resolution of disputes to apply the laws of the land as well as legal and human rights principles, including trial standards enshrined in the regional and international conventions it signed and ratified,” said, Mr. Chiyota.

He called on the participants to make the best use of the opportunity to foster their knowledge in the service of the community.

In his remarks, Mr. Taj Elsir Taifor, the Chief Judge of South Darfur, emphasized the importance of regular training for judges and appreciated the continued support of UNAMID and UNDP in terms of building the capacity of members of the Judiciary.

Mr. Taifor reiterated their full commitment to foster the cooperation with the UN entities and to make the best use of the knowledge and skills provided to them during different related training workshops.