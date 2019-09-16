UN SLFs organizes vocational skills training for at-risk youth in Tawila locality, North Darfur

On 12 September 2019; UN State Liaison Functions (SLFs) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in North Darfur, in collaboration with El Fasher-based non-governmental organization--National Organization for Humanitarian Services ( NOHS)--concluded a 45- day vocational skills training in carpentry, welding, handicraft and food processing for 200 youths, including 80 females in Tawila locality, North Darfur.

The training started from 07 July to 05 September 2019 organized under the broad theme; “Resilience and Livelihoods/Durable Solution Projects” and targeted the at-risk male and female youth from Tawila, Tabit, Tarni and Dubo Administrative Units, in the locality of Tawila and aimed at empowering vulnerable groups, creating conducive environment for return to their original villages and protecting return areas as well as supporting community-level conflict resolution and prevention of relapse to conflict.

Addressing the graduation ceremony, UNAMID representative Mr. John Omondi stated that the capacity-building training received by the trainees is one of the transitions programmes that UNAMID jointly with UNDP is mandated to implement to ensure effective community-level conflict resolution and prevention platforms through provision of livelihood-skills training programmes to the most vulnerable groups especially the at risk youth who are prone to violent crime and recruitment to armed or criminal groups.

Mr. Omondi stressed that the vocational training serves as one of the ways of reducing the level of unemployment by providing self-employment schemes and to utilize manpower of the youth to fullest extent. “I believe the training has equipped the participants with technical know-how to transform and utilize material resources for the benefit of the locality,” he said.

On his part, UNDP representative Mr. Isaac Asare said that UNDP and other UN Agencies have been implementing projects and activities in close collaboration with UNAMID under the SLFs as part of UNAMID transfer of its mandated tasks to United Nations Country Team (UNCT), in line with the Mission’s current drawdown and eventual exit by end of June 2020.

Ms. Fathya Abakar Jedo, Director of NOHS), commended the efforts made by UNAMID and UNDP in supporting such an important training which she believes would help the trainees to get more job opportunities and to increase their incomes.

The representative of Native Administration, Mr. Osman Mahmoud, praised the contributions of UNAMID and UNDP in supporting their community, especially the youth sector, while the representative of the graduates Mr. Ali Mohamed Ali expressed their gratitude to both UN entities for providing them with such an important capacity-building program. He pledged to use the knowledge they have acquired for the benefit of their families and the locality.

At the end of the training each trainee has been awarded a set of tools as a start-up support to their related activities.