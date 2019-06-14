14 Jun 2019

UN Human Rights Council must convene special session on Sudan: Open letter

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (105.09 KB)

This Open Letter to UN member states calls for the UN Human Rights Council to convene a special session on the situation in Sudan to address the human rights crisis in Sudan, and to dispatch an investigative mechanism to monitor, verify and report on the situation in Sudan without delay, with a view to making recommendations on preventing further human rights violations and abuses in relation to peaceful demonstrations, and ensuring accountability for these violations and abuses. It also calls on the UN Security Council to renew and strengthen the arms embargo, currently only applicable to the Darfur region, to cover all of Sudan and include less lethal law enforcement equipment and to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) by surrendering the deposed President Omar al-Bashir and other fugitives to the court.

