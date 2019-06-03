03 Jun 2019

UN Human Rights Chief deplores killings and detentions amid peaceful protests in Sudan

from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Published on 03 Jun 2019

GENEVA (3 June 2019) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday strongly deplored the use of live ammunition in protest camps in Khartoum, which reportedly resulted in a number of people being killed and injured. Their leaders have also reportedly been detained.

“The protestors in Sudan have over the past few months been an inspiration, peacefully demonstrating and working to engage with the Transitional Military Council,” High Commissioner Bachelet said. “I utterly deplore the apparent use of excessive force in the protest camps. Reports that live ammunition was used by security forces next to, and even inside, medical facilities are extremely alarming. I urge the security forces to immediately halt such attacks, and to ensure safe, unimpeded access to medical care for all.”

Bachelet stressed that “those exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression must be protected, not targeted or detained. This is a fundamental tenet of international human rights law.”

“Once again, I appeal to the transitional authorities to make a concerted effort towards a swift transition to a civilian administration,” Bachelet said. “The use of excessive force must be promptly and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice. The human rights violations that have marked Sudan’s history, and sparked the sustained protests over the past six months, must not be allowed to continue. This is a real setback.”

