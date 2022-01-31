UKaid Bolsters WFP Assistance Amid Record Levels of Food Insecurity in Sudan [EN/AR]

Khartoum – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan has received a GBP 6 million (US$ 8.24 million) contribution from UKaid. This flexible funding will enable WFP to provide emergency food and cash assistance to vulnerable Sudanese families who are food insecure. It will also go towards providing school meals for girls and boys in primary schools in areas affected by conflict and disaster.

“One in four people in Sudan are facing acute hunger, said Mr. Eddie Rowe, Representative and Country Director for WFP in Sudan. “We are extremely grateful to the United Kingdom for this contribution, which comes at a critical time in the country when humanitarian needs are increasing, and available resources are not sufficient to meet them.”

“The flexible nature of this funding is also extremely crucial, as it allows WFP to respond quickly as crises arise, so we can get help to people in need, where they need it, and when they need it the most,” he added.

In 2022, an estimated 9.8 million people in Sudan face acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification – the highest figure in the history of IPC in the country. This new contribution will go towards general food assistance through either in-kind food rations consisting of sorghum, pulses, oil and salt or through cashbased transfers for the most food insecure families to cover their basic food needs.

This brings the total contribution from the UKaid to WFP’s 2019-2023 Country Strategic Plan to GBP 44 million since 2019. The contribution comes amid unprecedented funding shortfalls for WFP, estimated at USD 310 million, which includes prepositioning for the rainy season for the next six months.

In 2021, WFP reached nearly 8 million people in Sudan and aims to reach 9.3 million people in 2022 with the support of international donors such as UKaid.