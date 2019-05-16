UK government continues to support WFP cash programme and humanitarian air service in Sudan

KHARTOUM – The United Kingdom is contributing £3 million (approximately US$3.9 million) to support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in providing cash assistance for vulnerable communities in Darfur and running the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) across Sudan.

WFP will use £2 million (US$2.6 million) towards its existing Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) programmes across Darfur states, through which beneficiaries receive cash or food vouchers to cover their basic food needs. By injecting cash in local markets, the programmes can help to stimulate demand at a time when Sudan faces economic challenges. Consistent funding of these programmes is essential to provide a complete assistance package of food, cash and vouchers to vulnerable populations.

“The United Kingdom continues to support the people of Sudan during critical times, particularly as the CBT emergency response programme is significantly underfunded this year. Without consistent funding, it is difficult to reach additional people in need,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director in Sudan.

Additionally, £1 million (US$1.3 million) will support WFP’s humanitarian air service (UNHAS) which enables the movement of humanitarian actors across Sudan. UNHAS aims to transport 24,000 humanitarian and development professionals in 2019, although the service faces regular funding gaps.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp_mena

Contact

For more information please contact:

Belinda Popovska, WFP/Khartoum

+249 1200 2000 (ext. 2125)

Mob. +249 912158413

Abdulaziz Abdulmomin, WFP/Khartoum

+249 183248001 (ext. 2123)

Mob. +249 912167055