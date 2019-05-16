16 May 2019

UK government continues to support WFP cash programme and humanitarian air service in Sudan

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 15 May 2019 View Original

KHARTOUM – The United Kingdom is contributing £3 million (approximately US$3.9 million) to support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in providing cash assistance for vulnerable communities in Darfur and running the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) across Sudan.

WFP will use £2 million (US$2.6 million) towards its existing Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) programmes across Darfur states, through which beneficiaries receive cash or food vouchers to cover their basic food needs. By injecting cash in local markets, the programmes can help to stimulate demand at a time when Sudan faces economic challenges. Consistent funding of these programmes is essential to provide a complete assistance package of food, cash and vouchers to vulnerable populations.

“The United Kingdom continues to support the people of Sudan during critical times, particularly as the CBT emergency response programme is significantly underfunded this year. Without consistent funding, it is difficult to reach additional people in need,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director in Sudan.

Additionally, £1 million (US$1.3 million) will support WFP’s humanitarian air service (UNHAS) which enables the movement of humanitarian actors across Sudan. UNHAS aims to transport 24,000 humanitarian and development professionals in 2019, although the service faces regular funding gaps.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp_mena

Contact

For more information please contact:

Belinda Popovska, WFP/Khartoum
+249 1200 2000 (ext. 2125)
Mob. +249 912158413

Abdulaziz Abdulmomin, WFP/Khartoum
+249 183248001 (ext. 2123)
Mob. +249 912167055

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.