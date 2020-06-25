UK commits to support Sudan’s future

The UK Government today announced that it will help Sudan, one of the world’s most fragile countries, rebuild its economy.

The UK Government today announced that it will help Sudan, one of the world’s most fragile countries, rebuild its economy and take the next step towards establishing peace and democracy.

Speaking at a multinational pledging conference on Sudan today, UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge repeated the UK’s commitment to work with the Sudanese government for a successful transition to a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country.

Sudan’s economy is in urgent need of reform and the secondary impacts of coronavirus are set to inflict further damage on the Sudanese people. The UK Minister for Africa also today announced the UK’s investment of £150million which will help reform the country’s economy, stabilise inflation and relieve poverty.

Today’s commitments build on the UK’s humanitarian support and backing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in Sudan. It will help bring economic stability, with less spending on costly and inefficient subsidies and more on health and education. A stable economy will attract vital foreign investment and trade the country needs to become self-sufficient and transition to a peaceful and democratic society.

Today’s multinational pledging conference saw other international partners and countries including the EU, Germany, United States, Norway, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Sweden and France pledge their support for Sudan.

UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:

“Today’s announcement is an investment in Sudan’s future, helping the Sudanese government to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic. It will help build a peaceful, prosperous, healthy future for the people of Sudan, which will also benefit the wider region.”

Notes to editors:

The new funding announced today will be paid over the next 12 months, with all activities carefully reviewed by the UK Government to ensure they deliver the benefits needed for the people of Sudan and deliver value for money.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of funding pledges by the UK Government for Sudan. It has already announced £5million to support Sudan’s coronavirus response and £2million to help Sudan prevent locust plagues.

The pledge was made at the Sudan Berlin Conference, co-hosted virtually by the German government, Government of Sudan, the EU, and the UN.

