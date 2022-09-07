UAE’s relief aid to Sudan underscores their deep-rooted ties: Sudanese health minister

KHARTOUM, 6th September, 2022 (WAM) -- Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Health Minister of Sudan, said the generous relief aid provided by the UAE to Sudan underscores the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ibrahim explained that the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to send urgent aid worth AED25 million highlight the keenness of the UAE and its people to help the Sudanese people cope with their dire humanitarian conditions.

The Emirates Red Crescent’s (ERC) field teams are operating in affected areas with great efficiency, in line with the highest international standards in providing humanitarian aid, as well as establishing tents in areas affected by floods, he added.

The health situation in affected areas is improving and there are no epidemic outbreaks, Ibrahim said, noting the cooperation of all relevant authorities with the UAE field mission.

He then thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Sudan through the crisis, and noted that the UAE was among the first responders, affirming that the ERC’s teams had identified the needs of those affected by the crisis and provided aid accordingly.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Khoder Nashar/Amjad Saleh