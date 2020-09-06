UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has ordered urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods sweeping Sudan.

The aid includes food and medicines to areas hit by the natural disaster, the worst to strike the country in more than 100 years.

The ERC is also developing an urgent relief plan to meet the needs of locals for food, health equipment and shelter, as well as environmental sanitation.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, the ERC Secretary-General, said the UAE wants to show solidarity and support the flood victims of Sudan, alleviate their suffering and contribute to improving their living conditions as quickly as possible.

Al Falahi added that the ERC is currently working in coordination and cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, and local partners to deliver the aid. They are also working on environmental sanitation by providing pesticides and pest control equipment to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases, in addition to providing pumps to drain floodwater to prevent contamination and protect public health.

He said that the Authority will spare no effort to meet all the needs and strengthen its humanitarian response.

Sudanese authorities have declared the country a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency after rising floodwaters and heavy rainfall killed nearly 100 people and inundated more than 100,000 houses.

