UAE Sends Medical Aid to Sudan in Fight against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 11 metric tons of medical supplies to Sudan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Jneibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, stated: “The UAE stands with Sudan as it confronts one of the most pressing global challenges to public health and security. With today’s delivery of aid, it is our concrete aim that the frontline healthcare workers of Sudan will be better equipped to fight the pandemic and overcome this crisis.”

On April 22, the UAE sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to Sudan, benefiting approximately 7,000 medical professionals.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 668 metric tons of aid to 58 countries in need, supporting more than 668 medical professionals in the process.