10 Oct 2019

UAE, Saudi Arabia confirm delivery of 540,000 tonnes of wheat to Sudan

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE and Saudi Arabia today confirmed that the fourth shipment comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, fulfilling their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan over a three-month period.

Meeting the population’s demand for this important commodity, the UAE and Saudi Arabia shipped two batches of wheat totaling 140,000 tonnes in August 2019, while the third batch, comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat, arrived in Sudan in September 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, said, "The food aid over the past three months has strengthened Sudan’s food security and economic stability that are among the core priorities of the Sudanese government. The commitment to supplying 540,000 tonnes of wheat stemmed from the wise guidance of the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brotherly ties that unite the two countries with Sudan."

As announced in April 2019, the food shipment falls within the framework of the US$3 billion (AED11 billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries to strengthen the Bank’s financial position. The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for wheat, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support the education sector.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Esraa Ismail

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.