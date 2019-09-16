16 Sep 2019

UAE rescues people affected by floods in Al Jazeerah, Sudan

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 15 Sep 2019 View Original

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in flood-ravaged Sudanese provinces.

The team dispatched an aid convoy to support villages in Al Jazeerah Province, which includes 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents that were distributed to people who lost their homes.

The foundation’s delegation was received by Major General Ahmed Hannan Ahmed, Mayor of Al Jazeerah, and several local officials.

Abdullah Ali Al Zaabi, Member of the Foundation, said that the aid is being delivered based upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people, adding that the foundation seeks to fully complete its relief programme in Sudan, in cooperation with the local humanitarian aid organisation.

The team successfully completed phase one of the programme in Al Jeely and Daramally, where it distributed 4,000 food parcels and 400 shelter tents, he noted.

Major General Ahmed welcomed the UAE delegation and highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan. He also thanked the foundation for supporting Sudan through its crisis.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.