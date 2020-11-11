UAE group funds emergency relief to Sudan flood victims

November 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The UAE-based Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) will provide $205,000 to provide emergency relief to over 8,000 Sudanese affected by the floods in the East African country, the group said on Monday.

According to a statement released via the UAE news agency, the foundation will fund two projects the first in various Sudanese regions while the second will be in Khartoum state.

The first will be implemented by the World Food Programme which will distribute $100,000 worth essential food packages, about 3 months of meals, to over 7,000 displaced flood victims.

The remaining $105,000 will be used to provide humanitarian assistance to 1,398 internally displaced households in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. This second project will be implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission,(HAC) estimates that more than 650,000 people have been affected by the recent floods in 17 Sudanese states. Khartoum, North Darfur and Sennar are the most hit states, with thousands of displaced people.

The floods displaced some 35,000 people who need urgent aid, according to HAC. However, the muddy roads make it difficult for aid group to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to some communities, particularly in the Blue Nile where there are an estimated 5,700 people.