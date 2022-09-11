UAE delivers more humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Sudan

KHARTOUM, 10th September, 2022 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent's field teams distributed food baskets and shelter materials to families affected by torrential rains and floods that struck several states and cities in Sudan.

The ERC field teams delivered humanitarian assistance that benefited 3,500 individuals of two villages in the White Nile State.

The teams defied challenges to ferry food assistance to these hard-to-reach villages.

The humanitarian assistance is part of the UAE's continuing air bridge to provide relief to flood-hit Sudan.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for providing them with assistance that helped them overcome the humanitarian disaster they were facing.

WAM/Tariq alfaham