UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to flood victims in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 27th August, 2022 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Khartoum to transport large quantities of relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by the torrential rains and floods in Sudan.

The first aircraft has left the country, carrying 30 tonnes of various shelter materials, and will be followed by 3 additional planes. The planes will be received by the ERC delegation, which has already set base in Sudan to provide victims with support and assistance, and supervise the relief programme that has been underway for several days.

The ERC is overseeing the operation of the air bridge, which will deliver aid to over 140,000 victims and displaced persons across a number of Sudanese states that have been most impacted, including Blue Nile, Khartoum and Gezira.

The relief supplies include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food and medical aid parcels, 120 tonnes of various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, which will help improve the living conditions of the affected population, and support the efforts of Sudanese and other relevant entities in containing the crisis.

To date, the delegation has provided large quantities of humanitarian aid acquired from local markets in Sudan.

The ERC delegation had arrived in Khartoum soon after the crisis started, and has been travelling between the most disaster-stricken states, especially Blue Nile and Gezira.

WAM/Amjad Saleh