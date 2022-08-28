UAE assistance to Sudan: A sustainable giving of high humanitarian solidarity value

KHARTOUM, 27th August, 2022 (WAM) -- The first flight of the UAE relief air bridge arrived today at Khartoum Airport, carrying 30 tonnes of various relief materials to relieve the brotherly Sudanese people affected by the torrential rains and floods that swept a number of Sudanese cities and states and caused great losses in lives and property.

The UAE relief air bridge is being operated in implementation of directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation to Sudan, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that: "With the arrival of the first flight of the UAE relief air bridge, the UAE aid to the Sudanese floods-affected people signifies the depth of ties between the two brotherly countries, based on UAE’s deeply-rooted values and principles in stepping up the emergency humanitarian response and humanitarian solidarity with the brotherly peoples in light of the difficult circumstances they are going through, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of Sudanese families and improving their living conditions.'' Al Kaabi added that the UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Khartoum to transport large quantities of relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by the torrential rains and floods.

According to him, the relief supplies include around 10,000 tents which will accommodate more than 50,000 affected and displaced families in most disaster-stricken states.

More flights of the relief air bridge to Khartoum will be operated in order to enhance the capacities of Sudanese concerned authorities and humanitarian organisations to contain the humanitarian repercussions.

Al Kaabi indicated that the UAE relief air bridge will be followed by three flights, which reflects the keenness of the UAE and its generous people to secure humanitarian support for the brotherly Sudanese people in any area where they face emergency disasters.

''The relief supplies include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food parcels, 120 tonnes of various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, which will help improve the living conditions of more than 140,000 affected people in the states of River Nile, Khartoum and Gezira,'' he said.

Al Kaabi explained that the ERC delegation had visited the affected states to determine the extent of the damage, whether in lives, property and agricultural crops, as initial support had been provided from the local market to speed up the humanitarian response and distribute it to the beneficiaries through field work teams and experienced volunteers.

Al Kaabi further added that the ERC field teams will set up tents to shelter the affected people and provide a unique Emirati model in this field during the evacuation and housing process according to the highest standards of security and safety, in addition to the work of all teams to provide psychological support to the affected and various relief materials.

The UAE was among the first responders to the humanitarian situation in Sudan, when the wise leadership ordered the provision of AED 25 million of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced due to torrential rains and floods in Sudan, to help alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.

The directives of leadership to provide such assistance are an expression of the solidarity of the UAE and its people with the Sudanese people in such dire circumstances.

WAM/Tariq alfaham/Hazem Hussein