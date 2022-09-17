UAE aid reaches most flood-affected villages in Sudan's Northern State

KHARTOUM, 17th September, 2022 (WAM) -- Field teams from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) have distributed food baskets to families affected by torrential rains and floods that hit Sudan recently.

The aid, which delivered to more than 7,000 villagers in the Dongla District of the Northern State, comes as part of the UAE’s continuing relief and humanitarian efforts in Sudan. An air bridge is being operated to help those affected by torrential rains that have hit a number of states and villages.

Beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the UAE leadership, government and people for the aid which they said helped them to cope with the worst humanitarian catastrophe that has left huge losses in lives and property.

They also thank the ERC for taking the pain to reach out to them in their far-flung areas to provide food baskets and shelter materials.

Acting Governor of the Northern State Al Baghir Ahmed Ali told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE humanitarian and relief efforts to support the flood-affected families contributed to staving off risks and alleviating the difficult humanitarian conditions experienced by the residents of the State.

''The delivery of food and shelter assistance at these difficult circumstances facing the Sudanese people demonstrates the generosity of the UAE and its kind people. We thank the UAE wise leadership for this supportive stance which reflect the deep-rooted bilateral ties,'' he said.

