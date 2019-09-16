Two more Sudanese die of cholera

The Blue Nile Doctors Committee said in its daily report on Wednesday that two patients died of cholera in the El Roseires and Ed Damazin hospitals.

Fifteen patients were still in hospital. In total, 58 people have been infected.

The number of deadly victims is now five. The report says cholera has spread to El Roseires, Ed Damazin, Wad El Mahi and Geisan.

The Sudanese Minister of Health Akram El Toom has arrived in Ed Damazin to learn about the spread of cholera and to see what can be done against it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with national health authorities and partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile state in south-eastern Sudan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the WHO confirmed that between August 28 and September 10, the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported at least 51 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in Blue Nile state, including at least three deaths. Samples taken from six patients and sent for analysis to the Ministry’s National Public Health Laboratory showed that four of the six samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae.