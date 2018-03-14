Two more die of suspected cholera in Central Darfur

Two people died of ‘watery diarrhoea’ and five new infection cases were recorded in Central Darfur’s Nierteti locality on Friday.

“One patient died in the isolation centre of Kuweila village today,” a medical volunteer reported to Radio Dabanga on Friday.

He said that 15 people were being treated in the centre, after two new cases were admitted on Friday morning.

The source added that another person died of suspected cholera in the isolation unit of Mara village. “The unit received one new case on Friday, bringing the total of patients to five.”

The makeshift isolation centre in Korifal village received one new case on Friday. “Four people are now being treated there.”

The isolation ward in the hospital of Nierteti was treating six cases on Friday, following the admission of one more patient that day.

According to cases reported to Radio Dabanga, the death toll in Nierteti this year amounts to at least 24: 18 patients died in February, and six people in this month so far.

‘Acute watery diarrhoea’ is the term the Sudanese authorities and several international organisations use for the disease of which the spread turned into epidemic proportions last year. Using pathology standards of the World Health Organization, Sudanese doctors and epidemiologists at the time independently confirmed the cases of ‘watery diarrhoea’ to be cholera.