Two killed and at least 50 injured in Sudan’s Khartoum

On the evening of January 22nd 2019, a grenade attack on a wedding ceremony left at least two dead and more than 50 injured. The blast occurred in the Gaboush area of Mayo district in Sudan’s Khartoum.

The two killed were reported to be children. Other outlets reported more than 70 injured.

The reason behind the bombing is thought to be a personal affair related directly to the wedding. The culprit has been arrested.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Over the last eight years (2011-2018), AOAV recorded 606 civilian casualties from explosive violence Sudan. Though few of these have been recorded in the last couple of years; with 33 recorded last year and 0 the year before.

The vast majority (at least 72%) of civilian casualties from explosive violence in Sudan in the last eight years has been state perpetrated, with few incidents involving explosive weapons perpetrated by non-state actors.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. AOAV encourages all armed actors to stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.