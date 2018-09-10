10 Sep 2018

Two drown in Central Darfur valley, 21 villages flooded in El Gedaref

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 09 Sep 2018 View Original

Two young people drowned in the Manga valley in Central Darfur’s Bindisi on Friday. Hundreds of homes were destroyed by torrential rains on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rains and floods isolated 21 villages in El Gedaref.

The torrents caused the valleys in the areas of Bindisi and Mukjar to flood.

A listener told Radio Dabanga from Bindisi that a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were swept away by the floods on Friday when they attempted to cross the valley.

About 150 houses in Bindisi and Mukjar collapsed. The victims are now surviving in the open.

In Murnei in West Darfur, more than 300 houses and their contents were destroyed, a community sheikh reported.

He said that large areas of farmland containing millet, sesame, and groundnuts, were flooded.

El Gedaref

The flooding of various rivers and water ways in El Gedaref isolated at least 21 villages in East and West El Gallabat.

“Six schools and more than 4,000 homes are damaged or destroyed,” a farmer reported.

“About 23,000 cultivated acres in Bandagi are now flooded,” he added.

The farmer expressed his fear of the spread of diseases because of the deteriorating health and environmental conditions. “And we cannot reach a clinic any more now the road is flooded.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.