Two die in West Darfur floods bringing death total to 104

Sudanese authorities said yesterday that the death toll from ongoing torrential rains and flooding has risen to at least 104, with a further 96 injured, figures that are likely to rise in the coming days. Two recent flooding-related deaths were reported yesterday in Kereinik, West Darfur, following flash flooding in Mornei.

According to a report from Sudan's National Civil Defence Council, at least 72 of these 104 deaths have resulted from drowning, 23 from collapsing houses, and five from lightning strikes.

So far, a total of 25,591 homes have been completely destroyed while some 40,657 homes have partially collapsed, the report found. At least 85 shops, seven health centres and 16,017 acres of land have been affected by this year's floods.

In its latest update, OCHA said the number of people affected by flooding across the whole of Sudan stands at about 264,200. The states with the highest number of people impacted by the flooding are South Darfur, Central Darfur, Kassala, El Gedaref, and White Nile state.

Flooding kills two in Kereinik

West Darfur authorities yesterday said days of flooding and torrential rain in Mornei, in Kereinik locality, killed two people and injured a further nine. The exact circumstances of the deaths were not disclosed.

The flooding in West Darfur, the authorities reported, has damaged some 5,262 homes with 3,874 of these houses completely destroyed. El Tijani El Tahir, Deputy Wali (governor) of West Darfur, said in a press statement during his visit to the Mornei area said those affected are without shelter and many are living in schools and other public facilities.

He described the situation as tragic and called on the central government and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene to provide medicine, tarpaulins, mosquito nets and food.

In 2022, more than 460,000 people could be affected by the floods, according to the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP). In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected across Sudan, while between 2017 and 2021 on average 388,600 people were affected annually.

Other regions affected

Other states affected by the ongoing torrential rain and flooding include El Gezira where a total of 1,082 homes have been damaged. In River Nile state, days of heavy rainfall have led to the collapse of two houses and the partial collapse of an additional 17. Areas of the state most affected include Ed Damer and areas south of Atbara.

In Yasin, East Darfur, recent flooding has caused another 126 houses to collapse and damaged 5,000 acres of agricultural land.

According to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecast for August 31 to September 6 further heavy rainfall (above 200 mm) is expected to hit several locations in southern and eastern Sudan.

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed between August and September. For more information on floods and updated figures of people affected and areas, as well as rainfall forecast and water levels at water stations on the Nile River, please see the OCHA 2022 Floods Dashboard.