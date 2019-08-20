Two brothers dead, sister maimed in West Darfur UXO blast

Murnei locality in West Darfur is in mourning after two brothers (11 and 15) died, and their sister (19) lost her hand, when an item of unexploded ordnance (OXO) detonated on a farm on Sunday afternoon.

Farmers from the area reported to Radio Dabanga that the incident took place near the Wadi Sulmi road. 11-year-old Abulgasim Hasan and 15-year-old El Tayeb Hasan were killed outright their 19-year-old sister Jawaher’s hand was blown-off by the blast.

Tawila

In July, an item of UXO exploded in Tawila locality, North Darfur, killing a child who was working in the fields.

The relatives of Mohamed Ishag (13), who was killed instantly, told Radio Dabanga that the blast occurred near Dubbo El Omda village.

They suspect he triggered the device as he worked the farm.