20 Sep 2019

Turkish Red Crescent Response to Sudan Flood

Report
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 20 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (460.53 KB)

GENERAL SITUATION

Due to heavy rains that began in August, 2019 at Central Africa Region and affected 12 countries, Sudan Red Crescent declared that 200.000 people were suffered from this disaster at Kassala, Elgezira, Nort State, North Kordafan, Gaterif, Nile River, North Darfur, South Darfur, White Nile, Khartoum and Sennar regions. Unfortunately, 54 people died, 59 people were injured and 22.654 families became homeless. Also drinking water sources were polluted and Sudan’s infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, local dispensaries were damaged. Sudanese Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) announces that heavy rains may continue on the Butana Plains, including the eastern regions of the country as well as the Nile River, the Red Sea, the Central and Western Darfur states.

As of 13.09.2019, 50 cholera positive cases were seen in the Blue Nile state of Sudan. Malaria cases are increasing in the White Nile, Blue Nile, West Kordofan and North Darfur.
The Sudanese Red Crescent has started disaster response studies with its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement partners, Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), Civil Defense and other local non-governmental organizations operating in the country. Moreover non-food humanitarian aid, prevention of infectious diseases and health / first aid training support, hygiene, water and sanitation, psychosocial support areas are declared as basic disaster response requirements.

TURKISH RED CRESCENT ACTIVITIES

Following the flood disaster in Sudan, the Head of the Turkish Red Crescent South Sudan Delegation has already moved to the disaster area and met with the officials of the Sudan Red Crescent, Al Jazeera State Branch.

In 8 September, 1,000 food packages were delivered to people in need in the Al-Gaili area, North of Khartoum.

At disaster region, Turkish Red Crescent appointed four personnels for an emergency situation at Sudan. In addition to that, on 18th September, two cargo aircrafts were dispatched from Ankara/TURKEY to Khartoum/SUDAN. These aircrafts included 160 tents, 600 blankets 600 hygiene sets and 600 food parcels. These humanitarian aid materials were received at Khartoum International Airport and placed to Sudanese Red Crescent’s storage.

PLANNED ACTIVITIES

  • To distribute humanitarian aid materials to people in need (600 blankets, 600 hygiene sets and 600 food parcels)

  • To build a tent camp with at least 100 tents

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.