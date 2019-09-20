Turkish Red Crescent Response to Sudan Flood

GENERAL SITUATION

Due to heavy rains that began in August, 2019 at Central Africa Region and affected 12 countries, Sudan Red Crescent declared that 200.000 people were suffered from this disaster at Kassala, Elgezira, Nort State, North Kordafan, Gaterif, Nile River, North Darfur, South Darfur, White Nile, Khartoum and Sennar regions. Unfortunately, 54 people died, 59 people were injured and 22.654 families became homeless. Also drinking water sources were polluted and Sudan’s infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, local dispensaries were damaged. Sudanese Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) announces that heavy rains may continue on the Butana Plains, including the eastern regions of the country as well as the Nile River, the Red Sea, the Central and Western Darfur states.

As of 13.09.2019, 50 cholera positive cases were seen in the Blue Nile state of Sudan. Malaria cases are increasing in the White Nile, Blue Nile, West Kordofan and North Darfur.

The Sudanese Red Crescent has started disaster response studies with its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement partners, Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), Civil Defense and other local non-governmental organizations operating in the country. Moreover non-food humanitarian aid, prevention of infectious diseases and health / first aid training support, hygiene, water and sanitation, psychosocial support areas are declared as basic disaster response requirements.

TURKISH RED CRESCENT ACTIVITIES

Following the flood disaster in Sudan, the Head of the Turkish Red Crescent South Sudan Delegation has already moved to the disaster area and met with the officials of the Sudan Red Crescent, Al Jazeera State Branch.

In 8 September, 1,000 food packages were delivered to people in need in the Al-Gaili area, North of Khartoum.

At disaster region, Turkish Red Crescent appointed four personnels for an emergency situation at Sudan. In addition to that, on 18th September, two cargo aircrafts were dispatched from Ankara/TURKEY to Khartoum/SUDAN. These aircrafts included 160 tents, 600 blankets 600 hygiene sets and 600 food parcels. These humanitarian aid materials were received at Khartoum International Airport and placed to Sudanese Red Crescent’s storage.

PLANNED ACTIVITIES