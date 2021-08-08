Tunaydbah Cash and Market Assessment - International Rescue Committee, June 2021

This cash and market assessment report outlines the markets status inside Tunaydbah refugee camp and host communities with the aim of informing the IRC’s cash transfer modalities and value as well as to understand the opinion of the community and traders regarding cash.

1 INTRODUCTION AND JUSTIFICATION

1.1 Context and background information

Following the influx of refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia into Sudan in late 2020, the IRC launched an emergency response focused on primary healthcare, environmental health, and protection. To ensure people can meet their basic needs and avoid negative coping strategies, the IRC secured funding to launch an emergency multipurpose cash assistance response to complement ongoing programs in the areas of health, WASH, and protection. An initial desk review and engagement with key stakeholders in early 2021 helped to clarify the feasibility of a cash-based response, and the purpose of this current assessment was to validate those earlier findings and provide additional information on cash feasibility, market capacity and operational considerations to support the project startup.

The objectives of the Tunaydbah cash and market assessment were to:

• Determine the best cash delivery mechanism, transfer modality, and transfer value to the refugee population

• Understand and determine the targeting and registration approach including for host communities

• Assess the market capacity and availability of goods and services

• Identify risks and mitigation measures for the cash program

• Conduct stakeholder mapping of cash actors, both current and planned