29 Jun 2019

Troika Statement on Freedoms in Sudan

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Government of the United States of America, Government of Norway
Published on 29 Jun 2019 View Original

The Sudanese people have a right to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly. The Transitional Military Council should respect these rights, permit peaceful protests, and avoid any use of violence.

The Troika continues to support the demand of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, agreed transition towards democracy in Sudan. We also support the ongoing African Union-Ethiopian mediation. We call on the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change to engage constructively with the African Union-Ethiopian proposal to achieve a peaceful democratic transition through the formation of a civilian-led transitional government. Such a transition will help stabilize the country and enable the Troika and other partners to work with the Government of Sudan to address the country’s economic challenges.

