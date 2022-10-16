The Trilateral Mechanism welcomes momentum towards a solution

The Trilateral Mechanism welcomes recent momentum towards reaching a solution to the political crisis in Sudan beginning with forming a credible civilian government to steer Sudan through the transition to democracy and peace.

In this context, the Mechanism is encouraged by recent statements made by Lt. General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, indicating progress towards reaching a political agreement with civilian forces on transitional arrangements and guarantees for a more stable transitional period that ends with transparent and fair elections.

“The military institution has a responsibility to continue to engage in good faith with a view to peacefully hand over executive power to a credible civilian authority. All political and civilian actors have a responsibility to prioritize Sudan’s best interest in stability and the transition to democracy and just peace,” said Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, the Spokesperson of the Trilateral Mechanism and the African Union’s Ambassador to Sudan.

The Trilateral Mechanism further stresses the importance of sustained support by the international community at this critical time in Sudan’s history.

The Mechanism stands ready, based on this recent positive progress, to facilitate military-civilian negotiations with a view to produce an inclusive, sustainable settlement.