Trafficking in Persons: Victim Identification and Assistance Training

IOM Sudan conducted two trainings for migrant community leaders in Khartoum on 5-6 January aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, potential victims’ screening, and victim identification, as well as providing direct assistance to victims of trafficking in a survivor-centered and participatory approach.

Community leaders representing various migrant community associations in Sudan, university-student associations, migrant community schools, and churches in Khartoum attended.

“This session helped me to clearly identify victims of trafficking in order to be able to support them as a community,” says one representative from the Filipino community.

Sudan has a complex and diverse migration profile as a major source, transit and destination country at the centre of multiple migration routes. Over the past decade, thousands of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers have been transiting to and through Sudan which currently host millions of displaced persons many of which are at increased risk of exploitation and abuse, including human trafficking.

The training is part of IOM’s larger programming to combat trafficking in persons and support vulnerable migrants in Sudan.

