Traditional Leaders Conferences ends in Diffra and Abyei

Abyei, 20 October 2021 - Traditional Leaders’ consultative Conferences, organized separately for the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities by UNISFA’s Community Liaison Office took place in Diffra and Abyei on 13- 14 and on 18 - 19 October 2021 respectively.

The objective of the conferences was to provide a platform for dialogue towards building a more peaceful Abyei Area. A joint conference for the traditional leaders of the two communities, aimed at generating concrete solutions to guarantee peace and security for Abyei communities is scheduled to take place soon.

The conferences in Diffra and Abyei were officially opened by the UNISFA Police Commissioner, Ms. Violet Nasambu Lusala, on behalf of the Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Kefyalew Amde Tessema, who stated that the three-pronged approach adopted this year is meant to forge a solid consensus within each community before reaching out to the other, with a strong commitment to agree on what is required to co-exist peacefully. In fact, the Acting Head of Mission urged the traditional leaders to consider mainly matters that are relevant to their shared day-to-day life in the Abyei Area.

Gen. Tessema, further urged the traditional leaders to come up with good decisions and recommendations that would further strengthen co-existence and enhance the Abyei peace process, stressing that UNISFA would continue to play its part by implementing the mandate that it has been assigned by the Security Council with the agreement of the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan.

UNISFA Police Commissioner Ms. Violet Nasambu Lusala, signed the communiques on behalf of the acting Head of Mission/Force Commander, while the Misseriya Paramount Chief, Muktar Babo Nimir signed on behalf of the Misseriya community and the Ngok Dinka Paramout Chief, Bulabek Deng Kuol signed on behalf of the Ngok Dinka community.