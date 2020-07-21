Three killed in West Darfur tribal clashes

July 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- At least 3 people were killed and others injured following bloody tribal clashes in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur State, on Sunday evening.

Shooting began at about 06.00 pm in the Al-Jebel neighbourhood for unclear reasons, while witnesses said that unknown men detonated a hand grenade on Sunday triggering fighting between Arab and Masalit gunmen.

Reports from El-Geneina said that the residential neighbourhoods in the southern part of the city witnessed violent clashes between youths from both sides, using light and heavy weapons and grenades.

The official news agency SUNA said "three people were killed and several others wounded.

SUNA further reported that clashes with gunfire took place in the Al-Jebel neighbourhood square (7), where panic was sown among the area residents before the intervention of the armed forces to contain the situation.

The State Security Committee held an emergency meeting to discuss the events the taken measures to control the situation.

The Governor of West Darfur Major General Rabih Abdallah Adam confirmed that the situation is under control thanks to the rapid deployment of regular forces at the scene of events.

He expressed his deep regret for the proliferation of weapons in the hands of civilians.

The governor indicated that the state authorities would take needed measures to deal with those he described as "enemies of the government and the people and who are working to stirring sedition among civilians in the state".

Gunmen in civilian clothes deployed in the streets amid random gunfire. Witnesses said that most of the youths who took part in the clashes (from both sides) were from the regular forces.

Last December, the capital of West Darfur witnessed street fighting between Arab groups and the Masalit tribe, also three IDPs camps outside the city were burned.

A spokesman for the Sudan Liberation Movement-Command Abdel Wahid al-Nur Mohamed Abdel Rahman Al-Nayer, accused the Janjaweed militia, of being involved in the attacks in El Geneina.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, he said that the central and the state governments did not take the needed measures to quell these attacks, and stressed they bear all responsibility for "these heinous crimes and their repercussions."

(ST)