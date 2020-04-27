Three die in Darfur camp fires

An elderly woman died in a destructive fire that broke out in Um Hagalij village near El Fasher in North Darfur on Saturday. Two children burned to death in fires in Gireida camps for displaced in South Darfur.

70 years-old midwife Maryam Yahya died in a fire that broke out in Um Hagalij village near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Saturday. In total, more than 150 houses burned down completely.

The affected people appealed via Radio Dabanga not only to the government and humanitarian aid organisations, but also to benefactors in the society and people from neighbouring villages to provide aid and relief, since they now live in the open.

South Darfur

Several fires broke out in camps for the displaced in Gireida in South Darfur on Saturday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that fire in Mohamed Jibril camp for displaced broke out at 10 am. A boy died. His mother sustained burns. 30 homes burned to the ground.

A fire that broke out in El Safya camp for displaced at 12 am led to death of a six-year-old girl. Her mother sustained burns and was transferred to Gireida Hospital.

A third fire broke out in Abyad camp at 5 pm on Saturday. It destroyed 210 shelters.

The fires not only caused great material losses, but also led to the death of large numbers of livestock.

Central Darfur

Maryam Mohamed was injured in an attack by gunmen in Abta in Central Darfur on Saturday.

Adam Haker told Radio Dabanga that militiamen of the Border Guards beat up Mohamed because she chased away cows from her farm to protect her summer crops in the Oyour valley near Abta. The attackers broke both her hands.

He said that the incident was reported to the police and the victim was taken to hospital.