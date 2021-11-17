Three children killed in Sudan in recent unrest

From Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

**AMMAN, 15 November 2021 – **“Three children, a 14-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 17 were reportedly killed during violence around protests in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. The exact circumstances of their deaths are under verification.

“UNICEF extends condolences to their families.

“The use of excessive force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and has a huge impact on children and young people. Children must be protected at all times from all forms of violence and harm. They should never be a target, exploited or used as instruments in political action.

“UNICEF calls on all involved to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm’s way.

“The children of Sudan deserve to fulfill their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future”.

