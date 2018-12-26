Thousands of Sudanese take to streets of Khartoum asking al-Bashir to step down

December 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of protesters on Tuesday took to the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum in a mass march to the Presidential Palace demanding that President Omer al-Bashir step down.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) on Monday called on the Sudanese to gather at Abu Jinzeer squire to march to the Presidential Palace to hand over a memo demanding President al-Bashir to step down.

However, police and security forces cordoned off the Abu Jinzeer square since early morning hours on Tuesday forcing protestors to flood the streets in downtown Khartoum.

Protestors chanted slogans such as “Peaceful ... Peaceful against the Thieves”, “Freedom, Peace, Justice ... Revolution is the Choice of the People” and “The People Want to Bring Down the Regime”.

Security forces used excessive force attacking the peaceful protestors with tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Medical sources speaking to Sudan Tribune in Khartoum said 8 protesters were injured by fire bullets, pointing out that 4 of them are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said security elements wearing civilian clothes prevented the journalists from taking pictures, pointing that several journalists and TV correspondents have been beaten up and their mobile phones were confiscated.

Also, activists released videos on the social media showing protesters wounded by the bullets of the security forces and other videos of security agents in plain clothes shooting demonstrators.

Tuesday’s march follows nearly a week of protests initially triggered by rising prices and shortages of bread and fuel but later escalated into calls for al-Bashir to step down.

The protests over the past week have been met with a heavy security crackdown, with more than 37 protestors killed and dozens injured according to Amnesty International.

Also, dozens of protesters and opposition leaders have been arrested since the beginning of the popular protests.

The Sudanese authorities have suspended school and universities classes in Khartoum and imposed emergency situation and curfew in a number of states.

(ST)