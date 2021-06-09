Thirty-third report of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations Security Council pursuant to UNSCR 1593 (2005) [EN/AR]

On 31 March 2005, the United Nations Security Council (“UNSC” or “Council”) adopted Resolution 1593 (“UNSCR 1593”), and referred the situation in Darfur since 1 July 2002 to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “Court”).

The Council invited the Prosecutor to address it every six months on actions taken pursuant to UNSCR 1593. This is the thirty-third report, and the final report of the incumbent Prosecutor, to the Council on the activities of the Office of the Prosecutor (“OTP” or “Office”) in the Darfur situation.