Thirty-First Report of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations Security Council pursuant to UNSCR 1593 (2005)

Despite the global disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Republic of the Sudan (“Sudan”) continues to make progress in ongoing discussions regarding justice for the victims of the Darfur conflict. In particular, accountability for crimes in Darfur remains a central issue in the peace negotiations between the Government of Sudan and rebel groups in Juba, South Sudan.

On 11 February 2020, spokesman for the Government of Sudan, Muhammad Hassan Al-Ta’ishi, reportedly announced that an agreement had been reached with rebel groups that justice in Darfur required the “appearance of those against whom arrest warrants were issued by the ICC.” Al-Ta’ishi also announced an agreement to create a Darfur special court. Following this announcement, similar statements in relation to the appearance of the Darfur suspects before the ICC were purportedly made by other members of the Sovereign Council. The Office is encouraged by these public statements by Sudanese officials indicating a commitment to cooperate with the Court. They represent an important step on the road to accountability in the Darfur situation